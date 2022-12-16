VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] is 37.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] gained 2.32% on the last trading session, reaching $4.41 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2022 that VAALCO Energy, Inc. Provides Operational Update.

VAALCO Energy Inc. represents 108.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $548.52 million with the latest information. EGY stock price has been found in the range of $4.23 to $4.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, EGY reached a trading volume of 3388066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGY in the course of the last twelve months was 35.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EGY stock

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, EGY shares dropped by -20.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.73 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 39.87.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]

There are presently around $209 million, or 33.20% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,709,437, which is approximately -3.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,238,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.28 million in EGY stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $13.96 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly -27.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 13,715,181 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 14,042,196 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 19,653,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,410,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,549,844 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,455,275 shares during the same period.