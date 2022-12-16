UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Stock trading around $527.68 per share: What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.69%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Friday, January 13, 2023, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through January 27 on the web site.

Over the last 12 months, UNH stock rose by 6.74%. The one-year UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.58. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $501.01 billion, with 935.00 million shares outstanding and 929.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, UNH stock reached a trading volume of 2962336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $596.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $575, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 12.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.64.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 530.64, while it was recorded at 537.86 for the last single week of trading, and 516.94 for the last 200 days.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.22%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $433,591 million, or 89.70% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,969,869, which is approximately 1.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,346,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.65 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.59 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 1.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,386 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 23,400,409 shares. Additionally, 1,326 investors decreased positions by around 26,507,286 shares, while 382 investors held positions by with 771,785,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,693,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,749,724 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,445 shares during the same period.