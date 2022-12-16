Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Revenue clocked in at $24.43 billion, down -15.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.34%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Union Pacific Railroad Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for First Time, Highlighting the Railroad’s Sustainability Efforts.

Union Pacific was selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the first time, underscoring its sustainable leadership and continued steps to achieve its ambitious environmental commitments.

“Union Pacific is proud to be recognized as part of the prestigious DJSI list as a result of our environmental and sustainability efforts,” said Beth Whited, Executive Vice President – Sustainability and Strategy, and Chief Human Resource Officer. “Railroads are the most environmentally responsible way to transport ground freight, and we are committed to further reducing our carbon footprint, working hand in hand with our customers and communities to ensure a shared sustainable future.”.

Over the last 12 months, UNP stock dropped by -14.09%. The one-year Union Pacific Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.8. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.57 billion, with 620.40 million shares outstanding and 612.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, UNP stock reached a trading volume of 2944752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $216.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $210 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $212 to $210, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on UNP stock. On October 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UNP shares from 225 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 46.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

UNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.66, while it was recorded at 215.02 for the last single week of trading, and 223.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Union Pacific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

UNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 9.27%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103,096 million, or 80.60% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,349,188, which is approximately 0.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,351,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.99 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.82 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,060 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 18,482,728 shares. Additionally, 1,027 investors decreased positions by around 26,535,063 shares, while 391 investors held positions by with 440,574,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,591,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,090,673 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 1,609,511 shares during the same period.