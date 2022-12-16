Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] is 90.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE: TRQ] closed the trading session at $31.41 on 12/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.35, while the highest price level was $31.61. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Turquoise Hill Announces Receipt of Final Order for Arrangement with Rio Tinto.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) today announced that the Supreme Court of Yukon (the “Court”) has granted the final order (the “Final Order”) in connection with the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 195 of the Business Corporations Act (Yukon), pursuant to which Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited (“Rio Tinto”) will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the “Minority Shares”) for C$43.00 per share in cash (the “Arrangement”). As announced in its news release dated December 9, 2022, the Arrangement was approved by the holders of common shares of the Corporation (the “Shareholders”) at a special meeting of the Shareholders held on December 9, 2022.

The Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about December 16, 2022, subject to the delivery by the parties of customary closing deliverables.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 90.94 percent and weekly performance of 0.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, TRQ reached to a volume of 4914972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRQ shares is $23.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, TRQ shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.38, while it was recorded at 31.55 for the last single week of trading, and 28.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.24 and a Gross Margin at +68.01. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

There are presently around $2,212 million, or 38.50% of TRQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRQ stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 28,924,882, which is approximately 48.636% of the company’s market cap and around 49.50% of the total institutional ownership; SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 4,452,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.85 million in TRQ stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $122.11 million in TRQ stock with ownership of nearly -22.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE:TRQ] by around 21,613,407 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 22,642,574 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 26,179,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,435,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRQ stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,676,329 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 12,764,394 shares during the same period.