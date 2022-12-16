The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] Stock trading around $21.24 per share: What’s Next?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.48 during the day while it closed the day at $21.24. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Circular Fashion Meets Sustainable Building Products: The AZEK® Company and thredUP Announce Plastic Recycling Partnership.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

AZEK to collect thredUP’s post-consumer plastic Clean Out Bags, process and turn them into new long-lived TimberTech® composite decking, advancing both companies’ ESG and recycling goals.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, and thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes, and accessories, are proud to announce a new recycling partnership to responsibly transform plastic waste into long-lasting, low-maintenance outdoor living products.

The AZEK Company Inc. stock has also gained 9.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZEK stock has inclined by 18.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.52% and lost -54.07% year-on date.

The market cap for AZEK stock reached $3.17 billion, with 151.44 million shares outstanding and 146.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, AZEK reached a trading volume of 2610045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $22.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on AZEK stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AZEK shares from 23 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

AZEK stock trade performance evaluation

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.71. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 20.70 for the last single week of trading, and 19.99 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 9.50%.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,199 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.6 million in AZEK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $201.92 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly -6.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 20,169,984 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 21,842,026 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 108,588,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,600,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,887,128 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,671,276 shares during the same period.