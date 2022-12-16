TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $123

TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE: TEL] price plunged by -4.13 percent to reach at -$5.13. The company report on December 12, 2022 that TE Connectivity named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 11th consecutive year.

TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has been recognized for the 11th consecutive year by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for its corporate citizenship initiatives promoting positive environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies.

Each year, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index analyzes more than 8,000 companies around the world using their Corporate Sustainability Assessment submissions. TE’s listing on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index places it in the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI), based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

A sum of 2809868 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. TE Connectivity Ltd. shares reached a high of $122.275 and dropped to a low of $118.655 until finishing in the latest session at $119.12.

The one-year TEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.05. The average equity rating for TEL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $137.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for TE Connectivity Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $134, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEL stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TEL shares from 148 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd. is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEL in the course of the last twelve months was 37.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TEL Stock Performance Analysis:

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, TEL shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.70, while it was recorded at 122.90 for the last single week of trading, and 123.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TE Connectivity Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +31.51. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd. go to 11.00%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,282 million, or 95.50% of TEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,935,312, which is approximately 0.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,396,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in TEL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.25 billion in TEL stock with ownership of nearly -0.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TE Connectivity Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE:TEL] by around 25,726,401 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 25,145,528 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 245,316,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,188,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,867,342 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,577,939 shares during the same period.