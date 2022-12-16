Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Revenue clocked in at $11.88 billion, down -69.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] price plunged by -8.77 percent to reach at -$6.96. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor website. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the update.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and CEO, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ322.

A sum of 3260787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. Spotify Technology S.A. shares reached a high of $78.27 and dropped to a low of $72.32 until finishing in the latest session at $72.36.

The one-year SPOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.45. The average equity rating for SPOT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $115.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $165 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Spotify Technology S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $101 to $124, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SPOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 66.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SPOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, SPOT shares dropped by -14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.05 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.75, while it was recorded at 78.11 for the last single week of trading, and 105.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spotify Technology S.A. Fundamentals:

Spotify Technology S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,824 million, or 56.40% of SPOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27,964,517, which is approximately 6.736% of the company’s market cap and around 27.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,928,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $863.15 million in SPOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $764.64 million in SPOT stock with ownership of nearly -0.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

231 institutional holders increased their position in Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE:SPOT] by around 12,473,975 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 11,244,291 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 84,403,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,121,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPOT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,664,983 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,558,448 shares during the same period.