SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] Is Currently -1.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] loss -1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $13.40 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Site Centers Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Class A Preferred Share Dividend.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today declared its fourth quarter 2022 Preferred Class A stock dividend of $0.39844 per depositary share.

Each Class A depositary share is equal to one-twentieth of a share of SITE Centers’ 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The declared Preferred Class A dividend covers the period beginning October 15, 2022 and ending January 14, 2023. The declared Preferred Class A Dividend is payable in cash on January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

SITE Centers Corp. represents 213.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.85 billion with the latest information. SITC stock price has been found in the range of $13.23 to $13.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, SITC reached a trading volume of 2684395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $14.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for SITE Centers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on SITC stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SITC shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITC in the course of the last twelve months was 61.29.

Trading performance analysis for SITC stock

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, SITC shares gained by 1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.50, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 13.97 for the last 200 days.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +35.33. SITE Centers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp. go to -6.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

There are presently around $2,514 million, or 89.60% of SITC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,084,808, which is approximately 1.121% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,912,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.83 million in SITC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $155.9 million in SITC stock with ownership of nearly 1.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SITE Centers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC] by around 15,331,384 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 17,009,891 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 155,292,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,633,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SITC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,162,984 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,967,122 shares during the same period.