Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] Revenue clocked in at $8.89 billion, down -18.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] price plunged by -5.14 percent to reach at -$0.55.

A sum of 2858817 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.87M shares. Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares reached a high of $10.465 and dropped to a low of $10.15 until finishing in the latest session at $10.16.

The one-year SBSW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.84. The average equity rating for SBSW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $14.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SBSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SBSW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.84 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sibanye Stillwater Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.19 and a Gross Margin at +36.16. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.20.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 61.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.74. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] managed to generate an average of $388,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] Insider Position Details

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 9,751,490 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,256,518 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 31,921,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,929,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,325,752 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,600,653 shares during the same period.