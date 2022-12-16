Samsara Inc. [IOT] is -54.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Samsara Inc. [NYSE: IOT] traded at a low on 12/15/22, posting a -4.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.82. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Werner Enterprises Selects Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud to Strengthen Safety and Driver Experience.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud was selected by Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies. Werner leverages Samsara to improve the safety and experience of drivers across its fleet and reduce costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005308/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3967568 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Samsara Inc. stands at 7.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.57%.

The market cap for IOT stock reached $1.54 billion, with 516.55 million shares outstanding and 106.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, IOT reached a trading volume of 3967568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Samsara Inc. [IOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOT shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Samsara Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $27 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Samsara Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on IOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Samsara Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15.

How has IOT stock performed recently?

Samsara Inc. [IOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, IOT shares gained by 19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Samsara Inc. [IOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.97 for the last 200 days.

Samsara Inc. [IOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Samsara Inc. [IOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.25 and a Gross Margin at +70.94. Samsara Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.93.

Samsara Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Samsara Inc. [IOT]

There are presently around $1,729 million, or 71.60% of IOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOT stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 47,428,587, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,636,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.9 million in IOT stocks shares; and WARBURG PINCUS LLC, currently with $90.77 million in IOT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Samsara Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Samsara Inc. [NYSE:IOT] by around 23,659,527 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 9,325,287 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 101,854,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,838,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,941,111 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 6,020,186 shares during the same period.