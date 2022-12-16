PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Stock trading around $47.05 per share: What’s Next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] price surged by 1.55 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on December 14, 2022 that PulteGroup’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for January 31, 2023.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results that same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on PulteGroup’s website. To listen to the webcast, log on five minutes prior to the call at www.pultegroup.com and select the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab.

A sum of 4061608 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.47M shares. PulteGroup Inc. shares reached a high of $47.365 and dropped to a low of $44.90 until finishing in the latest session at $47.05.

The one-year PHM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.22. The average equity rating for PHM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $51.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on PHM stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PHM shares from 41 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

PHM Stock Performance Analysis:

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.55, while it was recorded at 45.58 for the last single week of trading, and 42.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PulteGroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.10.

PHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,698 million, or 94.30% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,468,912, which is approximately -1.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,237,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999.22 million in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $503.83 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 11,578,951 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 15,279,176 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 179,257,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,115,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,656,843 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,054,539 shares during the same period.