Nucor Corporation [NUE] Revenue clocked in at $43.15 billion, up 17.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] loss -9.35% or -13.83 points to close at $134.10 with a heavy trading volume of 3309605 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Nucor to Expand its Towers & Structures Business.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it will build two new state-of-the-art tower production plants as it expands its recently established Nucor Towers & Structures business unit. Nucor is evaluating locations in the Midwest and the Southeast.

“As our nation continues to replace its aging electric grid, extend transmission infrastructure to connect renewable generation locations and modernize its digital network, we see tremendous growth potential in the need to build this critical infrastructure using some of the cleanest, most sustainable steel in the world,” said Leon Topalian, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. “The growth of Nucor Towers & Structures is further execution of our strategy.”.

It opened the trading session at $143.80, the shares rose to $144.12 and dropped to $133.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NUE points out that the company has recorded 19.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, NUE reached to a volume of 3309605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $134.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on NUE stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NUE shares from 105 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 5.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.10. With this latest performance, NUE shares dropped by -6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.29, while it was recorded at 145.32 for the last single week of trading, and 132.95 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.62 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 40.37%.

There are presently around $28,052 million, or 83.10% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,494,320, which is approximately -1.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.12 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -2.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 6,657,779 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 10,123,845 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 192,407,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,189,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,093 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 748,140 shares during the same period.