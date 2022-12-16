Matterport Inc. [MTTR] is -86.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.75 at the close of the session, down -0.72%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Matterport Announces Executive Leadership Team Hires.

Matthew Zinn joins Executive Team as Chief Legal Officer; Mike Knapp to serve as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations.

Matterport Inc. stock is now -86.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTTR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.77 and lowest of $2.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.78, which means current price is +4.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, MTTR reached a trading volume of 3559279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $10 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

How has MTTR stock performed recently?

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, MTTR shares dropped by -23.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matterport Inc. [MTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.92 and a Gross Margin at +53.22. Matterport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -304.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.44.

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Earnings analysis for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matterport Inc. go to 26.40%.

Insider trade positions for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

There are presently around $262 million, or 40.80% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,653,430, which is approximately 4.596% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DCM INTERNATIONAL VI, LTD., holding 17,650,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.54 million in MTTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $47.21 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 5,343,737 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 18,186,306 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 71,698,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,228,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,333,519 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 8,526,601 shares during the same period.