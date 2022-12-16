Masco Corporation [MAS] Is Currently -3.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] closed the trading session at $48.54 on 12/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.30, while the highest price level was $49.39. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Behr Paint Company Partners with Celebrity Interior Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent.

Celebrity Interior Designers Choose Tranquil Gray, Even Better Beige, and Behr’s 2023 Colour of the Year, Blank Canvas, as go-to’s for this fall and months to come.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.87 percent and weekly performance of -2.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 3276034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $53.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $58 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MAS stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MAS shares from 75 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.36, while it was recorded at 49.82 for the last single week of trading, and 51.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5,075.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15.

Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 6.26%.

There are presently around $10,216 million, or 97.70% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,527,093, which is approximately -3.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 21,347,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $815.48 million in MAS stock with ownership of nearly -9.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 17,367,317 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 17,822,612 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 175,275,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,465,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,248,780 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,706,182 shares during the same period.