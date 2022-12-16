Market cap of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] reaches 25.53B – now what?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] slipped around -6.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $111.96 at the close of the session, down -5.58%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that T. Rowe Price Named to the Seramount Inclusion Index Recognized for Creating an Inclusive Workplace.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS:TROW) was named to Seramount’s sixth annual Inclusion Index. The asset management firm was among the 54 organizations recognized for creating an inclusive workplace, receiving a 60% or higher score. This index helps organizations understand trends and opportunities in demographic representation; creates a road map to drive internal change; and identifies diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solutions to close any gaps.

“We are honored to be included in the 2022 Seramount Inclusion Index. As we are committed to sustaining and enhancing our inclusive culture for our associates, this award affirms our DEI work and our belief that our diverse global workforce is one of our most valuable assets,” said Raymone Jackson, global head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock is now -43.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TROW Stock saw the intraday high of $115.29 and lowest of $110.938 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 200.90, which means current price is +19.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, TROW reached a trading volume of 3612359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $96.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $138 to $88, while UBS kept a Sell rating on TROW stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TROW shares from 122 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.60.

How has TROW stock performed recently?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.42. With this latest performance, TROW shares dropped by -11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.83, while it was recorded at 118.97 for the last single week of trading, and 122.85 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

There are presently around $19,688 million, or 79.30% of TROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,169,568, which is approximately 18.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,829,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in TROW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.6 billion in TROW stock with ownership of nearly 11.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

507 institutional holders increased their position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW] by around 15,562,147 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 9,900,907 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 150,384,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,847,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROW stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,764,867 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,249,744 shares during the same period.