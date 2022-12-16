Market cap of Sysco Corporation [SYY] reaches 40.49B – now what?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] loss -4.69% or -3.85 points to close at $78.29 with a heavy trading volume of 3772028 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Sysco Announces CFO Transition Process.

Aaron Alt to Step Down January 6, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $79.24, the shares rose to $79.96 and dropped to $77.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYY points out that the company has recorded -0.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, SYY reached to a volume of 3772028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $91.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 258.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SYY stock

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.70. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.83, while it was recorded at 81.66 for the last single week of trading, and 82.65 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.25.

Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 18.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sysco Corporation [SYY]

There are presently around $32,847 million, or 84.30% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,155,616, which is approximately 1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 32,180,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.5 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 1.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 626 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 19,180,931 shares. Additionally, 663 investors decreased positions by around 23,286,835 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 377,089,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,556,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,331,395 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 1,752,840 shares during the same period.