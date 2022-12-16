Market cap of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] reaches 439.88M – now what?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.92 during the day while it closed the day at $0.91. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Guidance.

2023 Capital Expenditure Budget of $210-250 Million, Expected 2023 Cash Flow1 of $270-320 Million in Base Case.

Plan to Drill 18-23 Development Wells and 4-6 Exploration/Appraisal Wells.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock has also loss -3.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTE stock has declined by -34.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.58% and gained 19.46% year-on date.

The market cap for GTE stock reached $439.88 million, with 367.31 million shares outstanding and 349.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 4930392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GTE stock trade performance evaluation

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -29.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.35 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2170, while it was recorded at 0.9306 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3826 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110 million, or 36.32% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 20,115,309, which is approximately -3.977% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 17,783,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.16 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $6.72 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -16.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 15,435,951 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,689,269 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 94,003,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,128,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,508,686 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 255,069 shares during the same period.