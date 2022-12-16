Market cap of Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] reaches 726.93M – now what?

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] slipped around -0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.01 at the close of the session, down -3.38%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Editas Medicine Announces Positive Safety and Efficacy Data from the First Two Patients Treated in the RUBY Trial of EDIT-301 for the Treatment of Severe Sickle Cell Disease.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

EDIT-301 was well-tolerated and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with myeloablative conditioning with busulfan and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Both patients treated with EDIT-301 successfully engrafted and are free of vaso-occlusive events during the follow-up period.

Editas Medicine Inc. stock is now -62.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EDIT Stock saw the intraday high of $10.57 and lowest of $9.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.88, which means current price is +8.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, EDIT reached a trading volume of 2695573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $16.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $12, while Oppenheimer kept a Perform rating on EDIT stock. On November 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EDIT shares from 25 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78.

How has EDIT stock performed recently?

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, EDIT shares dropped by -23.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.27, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.96 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -756.13 and a Gross Margin at +80.22. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -753.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.80.

Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Earnings analysis for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Editas Medicine Inc. go to 1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]

There are presently around $485 million, or 73.30% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,982,775, which is approximately 3.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,725,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.32 million in EDIT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $63.55 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly -19.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Editas Medicine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 7,244,902 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 6,447,379 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 34,723,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,416,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,783,326 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,669,543 shares during the same period.