Market Analysts see Chubb Limited [CB] gaining to $260. Time to buy?

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] loss -1.87% or -4.05 points to close at $212.77 with a heavy trading volume of 2919527 shares. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Chubb Appoints Margaret Peloso Global Climate Officer and Executive Director, Chubb Charitable Foundation.

Climate Specialist, Environmental Lawyer, Thought Leader on Sustainability and Evolving Climate Risks Joins Company.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Margaret Peloso has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Global Climate Officer and Executive Director of the Chubb Charitable Foundation. Peloso comes to Chubb from Vinson & Elkins, where she served as the law firm’s Lead Sustainability Partner with responsibility for integrating sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors across its portfolio.

It opened the trading session at $213.92, the shares rose to $214.94 and dropped to $211.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CB points out that the company has recorded 12.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, CB reached to a volume of 2919527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chubb Limited [CB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $238.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Chubb Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $209, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.07.

Trading performance analysis for CB stock

Chubb Limited [CB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.18, while it was recorded at 216.30 for the last single week of trading, and 201.24 for the last 200 days.

Chubb Limited [CB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Chubb Limited [CB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 16.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chubb Limited [CB]

There are presently around $78,333 million, or 90.50% of CB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,893,636, which is approximately 0.225% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,111,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.98 billion in CB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.9 billion in CB stock with ownership of nearly -1.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chubb Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 656 institutional holders increased their position in Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB] by around 12,022,649 shares. Additionally, 592 investors decreased positions by around 14,219,255 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 341,917,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,159,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CB stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,494,166 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 2,276,363 shares during the same period.