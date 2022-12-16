Jefferies lifts MetLife Inc. [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] loss -1.57% or -1.14 points to close at $71.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4744756 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that MetLife Investment Management To Acquire Specialist ESG Manager, Affirmative Investment Management.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmative Investment Management (AIM), a specialist global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact fixed income investment manager with deep capabilities in impact investing, verification, reporting and engagement. As of June 30, 2022, AIM’s assets under management were $1.01 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

The acquisition will advance MIM’s ESG investment and reporting capabilities as it seeks to deliver client solutions and long-term risk adjusted returns. “By combining AIM’s expertise with MIM’s commitment to sustainable investing, we will be even better positioned to provide comprehensive insight and counsel to clients and consultants on ESG considerations,” said Steven J. Goulart, president of MIM and executive vice president and chief investment officer for MetLife. “MIM will maintain its fundamental investment processes, and AIM brings us additional capabilities to evaluate sustainability and risk considerations across our core competencies in public fixed income, private fixed income and real estate.”.

It opened the trading session at $71.88, the shares rose to $72.12 and dropped to $71.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MET points out that the company has recorded 16.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, MET reached to a volume of 4744756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $74, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.97, while it was recorded at 72.63 for the last single week of trading, and 67.00 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 0.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $41,469 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,370,137, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,816,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 billion in MET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.0 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -11.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,322,941 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 35,339,468 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 513,704,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,367,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,567,911 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,373,869 shares during the same period.