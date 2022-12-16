Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Is Currently -3.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.24%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Ingersoll Rand recognized for its industry-leading sustainability efforts and accomplishments globally and in North America.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has been named to both the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). These indices are some of the most prestigious and widely recognized standards for measuring corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress within and across industries.

Over the last 12 months, IR stock dropped by -11.66%. The one-year Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.18. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.30 billion, with 404.93 million shares outstanding and 404.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, IR stock reached a trading volume of 3077058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $56.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.12, while it was recorded at 54.07 for the last single week of trading, and 47.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

IR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 9.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,574 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 63,520,257, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,752,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.7 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 4.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 83,652,577 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 70,641,972 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 255,851,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,146,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,311,006 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,310,098 shares during the same period.