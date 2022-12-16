GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] moved down -5.56: Why It’s Important

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] traded at a low on 12/15/22, posting a -5.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $61.86. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index.

The following six companies will be added to the Index: CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP), Rivian Automotive, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIVN), Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBD), GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS), Baker Hughes Company (Nasdaq: BKR), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FANG).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2736825 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at 4.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.01%.

The market cap for GFS stock reached $33.19 billion, with 545.07 million shares outstanding and 543.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, GFS reached a trading volume of 2736825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $68.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFS in the course of the last twelve months was 55.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has GFS stock performed recently?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, GFS shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.41, while it was recorded at 64.60 for the last single week of trading, and 56.25 for the last 200 days.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.91 and a Gross Margin at +12.40. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 16,170,940 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 16,133,878 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 53,580,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,885,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,796,467 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,252,035 shares during the same period.