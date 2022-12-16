FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] Revenue clocked in at $579.90 million, down -29.91% YTD: What’s Next?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [NASDAQ: FTAI] loss -3.57% on the last trading session, reaching $17.31 price per share at the time. The company report on November 23, 2022 that FTAI Aviation Ltd. Increases Revolver to $300 million from $225 million.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. represents 99.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.59 billion with the latest information. FTAI stock price has been found in the range of $17.19 to $17.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 946.10K shares, FTAI reached a trading volume of 2741485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTAI shares is $27.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for FTAI Aviation Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for FTAI Aviation Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on FTAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTAI Aviation Ltd. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for FTAI stock

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, FTAI shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 17.72 for the last single week of trading, and 19.22 for the last 200 days.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.70. FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53.

An analysis of insider ownership at FTAI Aviation Ltd. [FTAI]

There are presently around $1,297 million, or 75.50% of FTAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAI stocks are: WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,785,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,364,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.48 million in FTAI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $102.53 million in FTAI stock with ownership of nearly 21.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FTAI Aviation Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. [NASDAQ:FTAI] by around 7,107,457 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 8,371,900 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 59,477,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,956,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 355,305 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,572,729 shares during the same period.