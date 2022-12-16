For ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $27.43 during the day while it closed the day at $26.86. The company report on November 21, 2022 that ZTO UPSIZES AND EXTENDS Share Repurchase Program.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced that its board of directors has approved further changes to the Company’s share repurchase program launched in November 2018 and adjusted in March 2021 (the “Share Repurchase Program”), increasing the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased from US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion and extending the effective time by one year through June 30, 2024.

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market in the US at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company’s board of directors will review the Share Repurchase Program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock has also gained 3.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZTO stock has inclined by 0.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.15% and lost -3.87% year-on date.

The market cap for ZTO stock reached $23.39 billion, with 809.73 million shares outstanding and 803.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 2993928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $33.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZTO stock trade performance evaluation

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.05 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.11, while it was recorded at 26.30 for the last single week of trading, and 24.86 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.64.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.13. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $240,124 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 3.22%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,815 million, or 31.60% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,609,372, which is approximately 0.934% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 23,811,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $639.57 million in ZTO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $495.4 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly -0.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 27,989,809 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 19,308,935 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 206,427,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,726,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,127 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,979,654 shares during the same period.