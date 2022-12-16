For Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Scopus BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SCPS] gained 44.85% or 0.11 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 31312775 shares. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Scopus BioPharma’s Subsidiary — Duet BioTherapeutics — Announces Key Scientific Data to be Presented at the 37th Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer.

SITC is being held from November 8-12, 2022 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

It opened the trading session at $0.4977, the shares rose to $0.5794 and dropped to $0.3316, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SCPS points out that the company has recorded -7.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -100.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 385.11K shares, SCPS reached to a volume of 31312775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Scopus BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

Trading performance analysis for SCPS stock

Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.15. With this latest performance, SCPS shares gained by 38.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.61 for Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2472, while it was recorded at 0.2560 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4057 for the last 200 days.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,462.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -462.25.

Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Scopus BioPharma Inc. [SCPS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of SCPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCPS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 217,078, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 50.66% of the total institutional ownership; M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 76,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in SCPS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $21000.0 in SCPS stock with ownership of nearly -53.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scopus BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Scopus BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SCPS] by around 2,156 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 233,922 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 218,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCPS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 106,020 shares during the same period.