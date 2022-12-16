For First Solar Inc. [FSLR], Analyst sees a rise to $190. What next?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] closed the trading session at $159.41 on 12/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $156.90, while the highest price level was $162.19. The company report on December 15, 2022 that National Grid Renewables Orders 1.6 GW of First Solar Modules.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Order for advanced thin film solar modules, with deliveries in 2026 and 2027, follows prior 2 GW order.

National Grid Renewables Orders 1.6 GW of First Solar Modules.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.89 percent and weekly performance of 4.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 157.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, FSLR reached to a volume of 2736267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $156.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $89 to $162, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 6.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.87.

FSLR stock trade performance evaluation

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, FSLR shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.63, while it was recorded at 155.56 for the last single week of trading, and 103.50 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45.

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 5.64%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,373 million, or 83.10% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,379,602, which is approximately -2.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,457,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $688.81 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 17.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 12,755,093 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 9,850,299 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 61,283,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,888,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,229,251 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,108 shares during the same period.