First BanCorp. [FBP] Is Currently -6.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] slipped around -0.9 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.68 at the close of the session, down -6.63%. The company report on December 2, 2022 that The Financial Times’ The Banker Magazine Selects FirstBank Puerto Rico as “Bank of the Year – Puerto Rico”.

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico (the “Bank”), announced today that The Banker, a Financial Times international banking magazine, has selected the Bank as Puerto Rico’s Bank of the Year – 2022.

The Banker recognized the Bank’s leadership position within the Puerto Rico market as well as its strong fundamentals, robust capital position, and high profitability levels when compared to its peers. The Banker also highlighted the strides made by the Bank to enhance its digital banking offerings and supporting its clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, while embedding sustainability practices in its operations.

First BanCorp. stock is now -7.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FBP Stock saw the intraday high of $13.25 and lowest of $12.575 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.62, which means current price is +6.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, FBP reached a trading volume of 2650820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First BanCorp. [FBP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBP shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for First BanCorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for First BanCorp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on FBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First BanCorp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.06.

How has FBP stock performed recently?

First BanCorp. [FBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.38. With this latest performance, FBP shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.08 for First BanCorp. [FBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.98, while it was recorded at 13.63 for the last single week of trading, and 14.22 for the last 200 days.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First BanCorp. [FBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.46. First BanCorp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for First BanCorp. [FBP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First BanCorp. go to 14.40%.

Insider trade positions for First BanCorp. [FBP]

There are presently around $2,252 million, or 97.60% of FBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,702,614, which is approximately -3.986% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,843,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.34 million in FBP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $180.41 million in FBP stock with ownership of nearly -4.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First BanCorp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP] by around 6,586,733 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 12,080,865 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 158,974,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,641,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,022,070 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,379,123 shares during the same period.