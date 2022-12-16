Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Is Currently -2.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] closed the trading session at $44.61 on 12/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.9018, while the highest price level was $45.24. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Exact Sciences Presents First Time Data Detailing Ability to Predict Radiation Therapy Benefit in Breast Cancer Patients.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today shared initial clinical validation data for its breast cancer radiation signature, Profile for the Omission of Local Adjuvant Radiotherapy (POLAR), at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS®). The meta-analysis of three independent, randomized clinical trials identified which early-stage breast cancer patients benefited from radiotherapy after breast-conserving surgery.

POLAR is the first genomic signature that is both prognostic for the risk of local regional recurrence and predictive of radiotherapy benefit. The analysis found that patients at low risk for local regional recurrence following breast-conserving surgery did not benefit from radiotherapy (~25% of patients). SABCS selected this meta-analysis as part of its press program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.68 percent and weekly performance of -2.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, EXAS reached to a volume of 2389217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $60.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on EXAS stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 160 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

EXAS stock trade performance evaluation

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.24, while it was recorded at 45.08 for the last single week of trading, and 47.16 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.27 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,250 million, or 89.30% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 17,561,702, which is approximately 17.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,676,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.94 million in EXAS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $500.87 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 11.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 22,568,908 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 22,223,864 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 117,722,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,515,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,723,617 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,978,980 shares during the same period.