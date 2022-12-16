Deutsche Bank lifts Danaher Corporation [DHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] plunged by -$4.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $272.18 during the day while it closed the day at $270.08. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividends.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of its common stock, payable on January 27, 2023 to holders of record on December 30, 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5.00% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on January 15, 2023 to holders of record on December 31, 2022.

ABOUT DANAHERDanaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Danaher Corporation stock has also loss -0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHR stock has declined by -2.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.14% and lost -17.91% year-on date.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $198.42 billion, with 728.50 million shares outstanding and 648.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 2919137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $306.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DHR stock. On August 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DHR shares from 330 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 7.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DHR stock trade performance evaluation

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.70, while it was recorded at 272.76 for the last single week of trading, and 267.58 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.33 and a Gross Margin at +60.95. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97.

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 5.90%.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $154,647 million, or 81.00% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,690,131, which is approximately 1.889% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,288,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.04 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.34 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 940 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 26,662,085 shares. Additionally, 872 investors decreased positions by around 22,045,646 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 523,890,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 572,598,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,963,612 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,164,830 shares during the same period.