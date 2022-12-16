DA Davidson slashes price target on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] – find out why.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.09%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Diebold Nixdorf Brings Retail Innovation to NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Highlighting open, modular solutions and concepts that enable retailers to deliver relevant journeys for today’s retail environment.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in designing, enabling and operating relevant retail consumer and staff journeys, is pleased to announce its participation in NRF 2023, the leading retail industry show hosted by the National Retail Federation. The core solutions featured at booth #3221 from January 15-17 at the Javits Center in New York City help retailers address current challenges across various retail segments, such as the need for better consumer and staff experiences, store efficiency optimization or reduction of total cost of ownership for in-store technology.

Over the last 12 months, DBD stock dropped by -81.20%. The one-year Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.0. The average equity rating for DBD stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $136.24 million, with 79.10 million shares outstanding and 71.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, DBD stock reached a trading volume of 3021125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

DBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.09. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -41.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2570, while it was recorded at 1.7140 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5844 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.35 and a Gross Margin at +27.12. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

DBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96 million, or 77.20% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,191,898, which is approximately 1.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,861,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.38 million in DBD stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $5.28 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly -14.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 5,694,396 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 12,740,495 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 41,415,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,850,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,632,237 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,485,320 shares during the same period.