CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] Stock trading around $77.88 per share: What’s Next?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] loss -4.16% or -3.38 points to close at $77.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2933193 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that CoStar Group Selected by NASDAQ for 100 Index®.

Leading Data, Analytics and Online Marketplace Provider Recognized as One of the Largest and Most Innovative Companies on the Nasdaq Exchange.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading global provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, announced today that the company will be added to the NASDAQ 100 Index®, effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $80.14, the shares rose to $80.375 and dropped to $77.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSGP points out that the company has recorded 41.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, CSGP reached to a volume of 2933193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $90.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $67 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CSGP stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSGP shares from 110 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 87.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 15.40.

Trading performance analysis for CSGP stock

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.45 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.62, while it was recorded at 80.76 for the last single week of trading, and 68.25 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.24 and a Gross Margin at +77.78. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

There are presently around $31,512 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,997,622, which is approximately 22.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,633,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.6 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly 2.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 59,345,917 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 35,207,741 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 310,066,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,620,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,308,720 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 9,862,331 shares during the same period.