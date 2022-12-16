Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell -69.90% so far this year. What now?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] slipped around -0.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.95 at the close of the session, down -3.49%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Shaun Clowes Appointed Chief Product Officer of Confluent.

Former Chief Product Officer of Mulesoft brings extensive experience and leadership to Confluent.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced the appointment of Shaun Clowes as Chief Product Officer (CPO). As Chief Product Officer, Shaun will lead the strategy and execution of all product-related activities within Confluent, including product innovation and the product roadmap. Shaun joins Confluent from Mulesoft, where he served as CPO, and before that, Atlassian where he served as the Head of Growth.

Confluent Inc. stock is now -69.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFLT Stock saw the intraday high of $24.08 and lowest of $22.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.11, which means current price is +39.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 2944832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $34.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CFLT stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CFLT shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73.

How has CFLT stock performed recently?

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.26 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.18, while it was recorded at 23.12 for the last single week of trading, and 27.06 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.56 and a Gross Margin at +64.60. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.90.

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 45.60%.

Insider trade positions for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $2,678 million, or 78.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 14,655,975, which is approximately 11.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 13,716,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.79 million in CFLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $249.63 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 15.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 11,800,791 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 9,871,237 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 95,002,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,674,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,786,918 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 491,845 shares during the same period.