CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] moved down -2.44: Why It’s Important

CN Energy Group. Inc. [NASDAQ: CNEY] traded at a low on 12/15/22, posting a -2.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.66. The company report on November 25, 2022 that CN Energy Group. Inc. has Upgraded its 6G Gasification Reactors.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) today announced that its 6th-generation gasification reactors (FLS-VI) have been formally and smoothly put into full operation at its Tahe Factory, after completing all acceptance checks on design requirements and passing all tests on safety, efficiency and reliability. This is a crucial achievement of CNEY’s own R&D team that started in May 2020 to revamp and optimize its 5th-generation gasification reactors (FLS-V). The first prototype of FLS-VI was built and installed in September 2021. This was followed by continuous on-site efforts on debugging shortcomings and enhancing performance, which lasted for 14 months of trial operations. In 2023, applications of FLS-VI gasification reactors are expected to be replicated on a large scale within CNEY’s production lines.

Through such technological innovations and engineering progressions, CNEY has attained multifaceted improvements and consequently reinforced its competitive strength in the market. First, the daily outputs of carbonized materials per gasification reactor have increased by five times, from 4 tons for FLS-V to 20 tons for FLS-VI. Second, reactor automation has been ameliorated and streamlined so that the total number of workers needed to produce the same targeted level of outputs can be reduced by nearly two-thirds. Third, the entire production process has become more resource-conserving and environmentally friendly. Electricity and water inputs needed to produce each ton of activated carbon have been reduced by 1.5% and by 3%. Finally, the overall conversion rate from feedstocks to final products has also been boosted, with tangible quality enrichments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4976174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at 24.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.26%.

The market cap for CNEY stock reached $15.24 million, with 23.08 million shares outstanding and 10.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 492.59K shares, CNEY reached a trading volume of 4976174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CN Energy Group. Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21.

How has CNEY stock performed recently?

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.26. With this latest performance, CNEY shares dropped by -65.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.58 for CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6212, while it was recorded at 0.7206 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8757 for the last 200 days.

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58.

Insider trade positions for CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.22% of CNEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNEY stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 30,127, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.70% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 4,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in CNEY stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.0 in CNEY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in CN Energy Group. Inc. [NASDAQ:CNEY] by around 35,034 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNEY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,034 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.