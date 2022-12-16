CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Is Currently -0.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] loss -0.94% or -0.6 points to close at $63.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3058537 shares. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Consumers Energy Provides $7.25 Million to Help Michiganders with Winter Heating Bills.

Consumers Energy today is providing $7.25 million to help customers pay heating bills, providing a lifeline to thousands of families just before the start of another cold Michigan winter. The new contributions are going to eight Michigan nonprofit organizations that will help people directly with Consumers Energy bills.

“Consumers Energy understands many Michiganders are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising energy bills ― especially our most vulnerable customers. We recognize our responsibility to help our customers who count on us every day,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “Natural gas prices have climbed across the Midwest and nation, and we are committed to helping customers manage their bills and help those in need immediately.”.

It opened the trading session at $63.49, the shares rose to $63.60 and dropped to $62.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMS points out that the company has recorded 2.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, CMS reached to a volume of 3058537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $65.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CMS stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CMS shares from 70 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.32, while it was recorded at 63.44 for the last single week of trading, and 65.47 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.64 and a Gross Margin at +20.94. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 8.26%.

There are presently around $17,061 million, or 94.00% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,060,269, which is approximately 1.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,198,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in CMS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.13 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 10.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

313 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 19,694,496 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 20,718,187 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 229,715,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,128,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,626,756 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,190,531 shares during the same period.