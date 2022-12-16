Citigroup lifts Etsy Inc. [ETSY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] slipped around -6.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $125.97 at the close of the session, down -4.59%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced that the following investor events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:.

UBS Global TMT Conference, New York, NYDecember 6, 2022 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Etsy Inc. stock is now -42.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETSY Stock saw the intraday high of $128.99 and lowest of $124.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 232.98, which means current price is +87.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 2767682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $119.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 6.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has ETSY stock performed recently?

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.34. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.57, while it was recorded at 129.18 for the last single week of trading, and 105.26 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to -1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $15,472 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,833,881, which is approximately 0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,827,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $835.29 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly -28.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 14,674,068 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 18,921,110 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 89,226,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,821,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,606,581 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,500 shares during the same period.