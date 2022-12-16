Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] moved up 0.03: Why It’s Important

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $78.81 during the day while it closed the day at $78.57. The company report on December 9, 2022 that New Cardinal Health research finds widespread acknowledgment of health inequities among oncologists.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) released today its latest edition of Oncology Insights, a biannual, research-based report from Cardinal Health. Featuring perspectives from nearly 200 oncologists nationwide, the 12th edition of Oncology Insights focuses on patient diversity, health equity in oncology, care management and symptom monitoring.

The research revealed that 80% of oncologists say inequities exist throughout healthcare, and nearly half say those inequities are especially prevalent in cancer care. “This research shows that despite advances in cancer treatment, patients from some groups still encounter more frequent and severe barriers to quality cancer care, including lack of access to the standard of care recommended for the type and stage of cancer with which they have been diagnosed,” said Bruce Feinberg, DO, vice president, chief medical officer for Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions.

Cardinal Health Inc. stock has also loss -2.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAH stock has inclined by 17.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.65% and gained 52.59% year-on date.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $21.45 billion, with 271.00 million shares outstanding and 261.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 3130920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $80.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $70 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAH shares from 55 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAH stock trade performance evaluation

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.77, while it was recorded at 78.49 for the last single week of trading, and 63.70 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +3.44. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 10.30%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,729 million, or 93.00% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,151,569, which is approximately -4.323% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,680,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.6 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 31,445,640 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 27,831,519 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 179,098,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,375,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,429,627 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,055,292 shares during the same period.