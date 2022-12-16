Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] is -10.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] price plunged by -0.94 percent to reach at -$0.55. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Capri Holdings Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Discloses Continued Progress Toward Ambitious Goals to Foster More Resilient Environment, Promote Diversity and Inclusion and Give Back to Those in Need.

A sum of 2728335 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.89M shares. Capri Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $58.58 and dropped to a low of $56.55 until finishing in the latest session at $58.23.

The one-year CPRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.07. The average equity rating for CPRI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $63.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $85 to $93. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $74, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CPRI stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CPRI shares from 95 to 99.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CPRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.49 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.83, while it was recorded at 58.14 for the last single week of trading, and 48.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capri Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.51 and a Gross Margin at +62.86. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.99.

Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CPRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 9.45%.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,054 million, or 95.20% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,700,384, which is approximately -3.399% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,612,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $792.68 million in CPRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $734.93 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -9.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 10,719,336 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 12,902,028 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 97,514,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,135,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,075,783 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,498,117 shares during the same period.