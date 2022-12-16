Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] Stock trading around $22.98 per share: What’s Next?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] closed the trading session at $22.98 on 12/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.77, while the highest price level was $23.31. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the fourth quarter of 2022. This dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.95 percent and weekly performance of -3.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, BXMT reached to a volume of 2934036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $28.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

BXMT stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.97, while it was recorded at 23.70 for the last single week of trading, and 28.33 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +89.18 and a Gross Margin at +89.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,162 million, or 56.00% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,544,123, which is approximately 1.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,493,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.07 million in BXMT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $93.01 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 6,089,594 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 7,419,081 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 80,574,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,083,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,524,000 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 974,850 shares during the same period.