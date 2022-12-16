Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] Revenue clocked in at $76.20 million, down -88.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Aspen Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ASPU] price plunged by -22.24 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Aspen Group Reports Revenue of $17.1 million for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023.

Restructuring plan increases year-over-year gross margin to 60% from 51%, and narrows net loss to $(2.3) million from $(2.9) million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million versus $(0.7) million in prior year quarter.

A sum of 4338713 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 113.61K shares. Aspen Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.545 and dropped to a low of $0.271 until finishing in the latest session at $0.27.

The one-year ASPU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.01. The average equity rating for ASPU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASPU shares is $1.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASPU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aspen Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Aspen Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ASPU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASPU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

ASPU Stock Performance Analysis:

Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.31. With this latest performance, ASPU shares dropped by -32.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASPU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.67 for Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3821, while it was recorded at 0.3166 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8245 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aspen Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.70 and a Gross Margin at +49.63. Aspen Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.15.

Aspen Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ASPU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASPU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aspen Group Inc. go to 40.00%.

Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 37.30% of ASPU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASPU stocks are: LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,713,592, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA ADVISORS INC., holding 2,420,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in ASPU stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.27 million in ASPU stock with ownership of nearly -8.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspen Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Aspen Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ASPU] by around 254,220 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 223,332 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 8,907,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,384,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASPU stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 241,516 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,650 shares during the same period.