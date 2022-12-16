Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] moved down -8.53: Why It’s Important

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] slipped around -0.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.08 at the close of the session, down -8.53%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Allogene Therapeutics R&D Showcase Features Hematologic and Solid Tumor Advances Across its AlloCAR T™ Platform.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Hematology Franchise: Lead CD19 and BCMA Programs Demonstrated Deep, Durable Responses.

CD19 Program: Phase 1 Studies Support Ongoing ALLO-501A Potentially Pivotal Phase 2 Trial in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Large B Cell Lymphoma (LBCL).

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -52.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALLO Stock saw the intraday high of $7.71 and lowest of $6.965 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.49, which means current price is +10.19% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 3548692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $32, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on ALLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5233.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

How has ALLO stock performed recently?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.16. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -28.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.36 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.65 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -664.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.06. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.68.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Earnings analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $757 million, or 76.20% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,212,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.15 million in ALLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.72 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly -14.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 12,645,809 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 6,824,512 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 87,452,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,922,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,575,965 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 234,609 shares during the same period.