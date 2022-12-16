10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $50

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.71% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.04%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that 10x Genomics Commercially Launches Xenium Platform for In Situ Analysis.

Began global shipments of Xenium Analyzer, the highest throughput instrument for subcellular In Situ profiling.

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced the first commercial shipments of its Xenium platform for in situ analysis. Xenium is the next generation of targeted spatial profiling of genes and proteins at subcellular resolution. The platform includes a versatile and easy-to-use instrument, a diverse menu of curated, customizable and high-quality panels, and Xenium Explorer, intuitive software for interactive data visualization. Leveraging its industry-leading speed and throughput, Xenium enables subcellular mapping of hundreds of RNA targets, generating high quality data with high sensitivity and specificity to reveal new insights into cellular structure and function.

Over the last 12 months, TXG stock dropped by -74.35%. The one-year 10x Genomics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.77. The average equity rating for TXG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.21 billion, with 114.11 million shares outstanding and 90.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, TXG stock reached a trading volume of 4133528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $49.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $55 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TXG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

TXG Stock Performance Analysis:

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, TXG shares dropped by -10.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.26, while it was recorded at 35.39 for the last single week of trading, and 44.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 10x Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +84.89. 10x Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.98.

10x Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,039 million, or 90.40% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,427,372, which is approximately 17.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,443,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.18 million in TXG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $289.27 million in TXG stock with ownership of nearly 5.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 10x Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG] by around 10,923,484 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 11,058,388 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 64,952,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,933,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,519,128 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,300,448 shares during the same period.