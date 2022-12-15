Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Revenue clocked in at $4.35 billion, down -60.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] closed the trading session at $73.22 on 12/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.03, while the highest price level was $75.08. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Zoom named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, Worldwide.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.19 percent and weekly performance of 4.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 3566903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $87.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $295 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ZM stock trade performance evaluation

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.76, while it was recorded at 73.10 for the last single week of trading, and 95.69 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +74.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to -10.38%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,605 million, or 64.30% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,125,004, which is approximately 23.346% of the company’s market cap and around 12.57% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,983,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $950.63 million in ZM stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $797.46 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 13.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 22,898,573 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 22,421,984 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 113,173,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,493,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,943,145 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 4,164,091 shares during the same period.