why Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.50

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] closed the trading session at $32.67 on 12/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.53, while the highest price level was $33.21. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Denbury and Weyerhaeuser Announce Agreement for CO2 Sequestration Site in Mississippi.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury”) and Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) (“Weyerhaeuser”) today announced an agreement for the evaluation and potential development of a CO2 sequestration site in Mississippi. The lease agreement provides Denbury with the exclusive right to develop and operate approximately 16,000 acres of subsurface pore space owned by Weyerhaeuser in Simpson and Copiah Counties in Mississippi. The site is located directly adjacent to Denbury’s NEJD Pipeline in Mississippi, approximately 35 miles south of the company’s Jackson Dome field. Denbury is planning to utilize the site to permanently sequester industrial CO2 in secure underground geologic formations. Weyerhaeuser will continue to manage the timberland acreage as a sustainable working forest.

Denbury estimates the site will have total sequestration capacity of approximately 275 million metric tons of CO2. The site represents Denbury’s first planned CO2 sequestration location in Mississippi, expanding its storage portfolio that already includes sites along the U.S. Gulf Coast in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. Denbury intends to drill a stratigraphic test well on the site in 2023 to support the Company’s geologic interpretation and progress Class VI permitting with the EPA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.82 percent and weekly performance of 3.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, WY reached to a volume of 4702596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.01, while it was recorded at 32.21 for the last single week of trading, and 35.04 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,130 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,057,029, which is approximately -0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,957,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.31 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 10.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,147,185 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 31,639,929 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 548,389,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,176,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,121,436 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,046,115 shares during the same period.