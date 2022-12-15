why CubeSmart [CUBE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.00

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] traded at a low on 12/14/22, posting a -2.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.14. The company report on December 7, 2022 that CubeSmart Announces 14.0% Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend.

“We continue to execute on our strategy and grow cash flows, allowing us to increase the dividend by 14.0%,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “This marks the 13th consecutive annual increase to the dividend, showcasing our consistent commitment to sharing our growth with our shareholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4244223 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CubeSmart stands at 3.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for CUBE stock reached $9.41 billion, with 225.02 million shares outstanding and 223.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, CUBE reached a trading volume of 4244223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CubeSmart [CUBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $52, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 59.24.

How has CUBE stock performed recently?

CubeSmart [CUBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.20, while it was recorded at 42.88 for the last single week of trading, and 44.69 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95.

Earnings analysis for CubeSmart [CUBE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for CubeSmart [CUBE]

There are presently around $9,046 million, or 98.00% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,289,691, which is approximately -0.772% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,871,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $837.38 million in CUBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $663.56 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly -4.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CubeSmart stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 14,917,789 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 20,489,610 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 179,248,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,656,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,911,883 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 709,370 shares during the same period.