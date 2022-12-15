Wall Street Analyst Initiated NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. What else is Wall St. saying

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.71% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.65%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that NextPlay’s NextFintech Division Receives Commitment for $15 Million Strategic Investment; Pre-Money Valuation for NextFintech Set at $150 Million.

NextPlay’s NextFintech Division is comprised of NextBank International, an online bank operating in Puerto Rico and serving primarily international clients; NextShield, digital insurance and re-insurance operations expected to launch in 2023; and Longroot, a digital asset portal operating in Thailand.

Over the last 12 months, NXTP stock dropped by -85.57%. The one-year NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.33. The average equity rating for NXTP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.70 million, with 113.55 million shares outstanding and 89.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, NXTP stock reached a trading volume of 6478177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NXTP Stock Performance Analysis:

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, NXTP shares dropped by -33.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2030, while it was recorded at 0.1338 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3070 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextPlay Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -290.38 and a Gross Margin at -74.01. NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -462.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.39.

NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.00% of NXTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,221,856, which is approximately -5.531% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 753,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in NXTP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $90000.0 in NXTP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTP] by around 100,827 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 469,986 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,348,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,918,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,682 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 208,151 shares during the same period.