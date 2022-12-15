Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Venator Materials PLC [VNTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Venator Materials PLC [NYSE: VNTR] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.6099 during the day while it closed the day at $0.55. The company report on December 7, 2022 that VENATOR AUTOMATES PRODUCT CARBON FOOTPRINT WITH HELP FROM ATOS.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



New partnership supports Venator’s sustainability ambition.

Venator (NYSE: VNTR) today announced that it is working with Atos – a global leader in digital transformation – to measure the carbon footprint of its products. As Venator increases its focus on sustainability across its operations, this strategic project will enable the business to deliver data on the carbon footprint of its products to its customers and accelerate its sustainability ambitions.

Venator Materials PLC stock has also gained 7.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VNTR stock has declined by -63.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.56% and lost -78.35% year-on date.

The market cap for VNTR stock reached $63.13 million, with 108.00 million shares outstanding and 96.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 489.96K shares, VNTR reached a trading volume of 11859507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Venator Materials PLC [VNTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNTR shares is $1.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Venator Materials PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $2 to $0.60. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Venator Materials PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.50 to $2, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on VNTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venator Materials PLC is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

VNTR stock trade performance evaluation

Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, VNTR shares dropped by -18.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for Venator Materials PLC [VNTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7256, while it was recorded at 0.4840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5681 for the last 200 days.

Venator Materials PLC [VNTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.67 and a Gross Margin at +8.68. Venator Materials PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.26.

Venator Materials PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Venator Materials PLC [VNTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Venator Materials PLC go to 30.10%.

Venator Materials PLC [VNTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 20.10% of VNTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNTR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 8,519,540, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.82% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 2,221,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 million in VNTR stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $0.89 million in VNTR stock with ownership of nearly -27.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Venator Materials PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Venator Materials PLC [NYSE:VNTR] by around 563,196 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,266,099 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,843,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,673,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNTR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,727 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,674,396 shares during the same period.