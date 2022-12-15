Wall Street Analyst Downgrade International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. What else is Wall St. saying

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] slipped around -1.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $105.63 at the close of the session, down -1.49%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that IFF Declares Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2022.

IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of its common stock, payable on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2022.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock is now -29.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IFF Stock saw the intraday high of $107.79 and lowest of $104.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 151.86, which means current price is +27.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, IFF reached a trading volume of 3306263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $119.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $101, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IFF stock. On March 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IFF shares from 165 to 144.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

How has IFF stock performed recently?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, IFF shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.33, while it was recorded at 106.79 for the last single week of trading, and 114.46 for the last 200 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 3.68%.

Insider trade positions for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]

There are presently around $24,069 million, or 93.30% of IFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,592,713, which is approximately 0.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD, holding 25,356,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.18 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly -0.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 15,282,300 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 17,126,514 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 195,452,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,861,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,010,685 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,298,218 shares during the same period.