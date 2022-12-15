Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.73% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.12%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Global Payments to Participate in Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi FinTech Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET in New York City.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

Over the last 12 months, GPN stock dropped by -23.79%. The one-year Global Payments Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.28. The average equity rating for GPN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.73 billion, with 275.03 million shares outstanding and 267.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, GPN stock reached a trading volume of 3749486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Global Payments Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $148.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $145, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on GPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, GPN shares dropped by -5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.70, while it was recorded at 98.71 for the last single week of trading, and 120.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Global Payments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +55.73. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16.

Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GPN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 14.23%.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,581 million, or 90.80% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,188,056, which is approximately -0.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,462,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in GPN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.84 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly 14.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 16,305,937 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 14,522,865 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 210,455,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,284,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,728,449 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,833,134 shares during the same period.