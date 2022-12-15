Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] moved down -6.36: Why It’s Important

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] traded at a low on 12/14/22, posting a -6.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.16. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 7, 2022.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3833653 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virtu Financial Inc. stands at 3.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.95%.

The market cap for VIRT stock reached $3.39 billion, with 102.29 million shares outstanding and 97.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, VIRT reached a trading volume of 3833653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $26.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Virtu Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on VIRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97.

How has VIRT stock performed recently?

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.35. With this latest performance, VIRT shares dropped by -9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.00, while it was recorded at 21.19 for the last single week of trading, and 25.82 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc. go to -2.71%.

Insider trade positions for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

There are presently around $1,743 million, or 93.10% of VIRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,921,564, which is approximately -4.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,530,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.98 million in VIRT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $94.39 million in VIRT stock with ownership of nearly -9.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virtu Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT] by around 7,971,100 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 9,475,161 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 68,998,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,444,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,792 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,996,728 shares during the same period.