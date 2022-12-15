UDR Inc. [UDR] Stock trading around $40.58 per share: What’s Next?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] slipped around -0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $40.58 at the close of the session, down -0.76%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that UDR Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full-Year 2022 Guidance Ranges.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today its third quarter 2022 results. Net Income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”), and Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are detailed below.

UDR Inc. stock is now -32.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UDR Stock saw the intraday high of $41.56 and lowest of $40.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.06, which means current price is +9.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, UDR reached a trading volume of 3424354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UDR Inc. [UDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $55 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $46, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.45.

How has UDR stock performed recently?

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.57, while it was recorded at 40.36 for the last single week of trading, and 46.91 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.51 and a Gross Margin at +14.97. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47.

Insider trade positions for UDR Inc. [UDR]

There are presently around $12,998 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,113,513, which is approximately 1.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 36,571,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly -1.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 14,043,590 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 22,419,823 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 283,850,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,313,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 569,320 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,240,210 shares during the same period.